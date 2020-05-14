Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,630 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,147,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after buying an additional 816,445 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 465.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 290,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $252,153.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,713 shares in the company, valued at $702,177.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $379,219.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,802.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,194. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

