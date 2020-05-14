Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $76.26 on Thursday. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

