Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 176.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 193,903 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 19,516.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 83,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

