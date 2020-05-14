Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Alteryx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $5,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $122.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,443.40, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.34. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $3,171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total transaction of $920,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,458 shares of company stock worth $62,122,394. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

