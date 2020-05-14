Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,247,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 733.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,094 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SIGI opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.