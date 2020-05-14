Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 151.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,100,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 207,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,264,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,496.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $206,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,464,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,777.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $501.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.