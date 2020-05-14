Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $317,723.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,723.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $146,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $133.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

