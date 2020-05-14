Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

