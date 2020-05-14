Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 10,438 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 714.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,208,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

In related news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $148,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $102,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $677,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ACIA stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

