Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 1,056 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ABIOMED by 192.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,704,000 after purchasing an additional 143,166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 2.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $185.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

