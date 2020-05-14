Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 20,537 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,537 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 418,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,398,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $10,236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 241,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 63,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

