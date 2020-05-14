Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 64,098 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,098 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Wood & Company downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

