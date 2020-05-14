Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 6,685 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

