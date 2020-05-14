Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

NYSE:WYND opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

