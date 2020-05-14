Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes $1.92 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

