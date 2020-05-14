Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS opened at $156.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

