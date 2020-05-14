Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,608 shares of company stock valued at $701,179. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lumentum by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

