MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) was up 10.6% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $29.11, approximately 513,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,172,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MGNX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.02.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MacroGenics by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 506.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 133,855 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MacroGenics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $999.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

