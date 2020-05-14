Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Marathon Gold from $1.90 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of CXBMF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

