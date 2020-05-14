Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69, 161,741 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,536,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 296.54%.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

