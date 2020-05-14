Marc W. Booth Sells 4,489 Shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,489 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $10,773.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Acacia Research stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.52. Acacia Research Corp has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 152.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 119,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

