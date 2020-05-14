Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $80.32, but opened at $82.31. Marriott International shares last traded at $82.49, with a volume of 1,562,403 shares.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.20.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

