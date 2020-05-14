Maverix Metals (MMX) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Maverix Metals (NYSE: MMX) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Maverix Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

This table compares Maverix Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78% Maverix Metals Competitors -8.90% 1.82% 1.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maverix Metals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million -$7.67 million 74.17 Maverix Metals Competitors $1.81 billion $152.63 million 37.16

Maverix Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Maverix Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 30.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Maverix Metals lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Maverix Metals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Maverix Metals Competitors 701 2642 2377 89 2.32

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 61.05%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Maverix Metals peers beat Maverix Metals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.