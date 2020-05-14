Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Down 13.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.03, 4,168,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 1,844,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

