MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $187.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $147.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $168.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $168,682,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth about $26,589,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 883,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,765,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 388,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

