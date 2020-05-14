Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MLNX opened at $124.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.77. Mellanox Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,570,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,264,000 after buying an additional 1,804,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,066,795 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $242,187,000 after buying an additional 49,427 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $151,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,487 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,323,000 after buying an additional 69,504 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 867,038 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $105,189,000 after buying an additional 91,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

