Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.84. Menlo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 61,835 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MNLO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 420,994 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 105,868 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

About Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.