Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.58

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 1830900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair raised Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $750.79 million, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny bought 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,512.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mcilwraith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,184.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 172,857 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

