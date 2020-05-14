Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,368 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First Command Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

DIS stock opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

