Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.54

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 39849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $505.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

