Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Raised to Buy at Investec

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MBNKF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Metro Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.