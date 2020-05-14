MGIC Investment’s (MTG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTG. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MGIC Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 155,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 48,814 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 98,527 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 201,791 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

