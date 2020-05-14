MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Down to $14.65

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $14.65. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 13,215,986 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

