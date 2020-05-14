Michael Snyder Buys 17,500 Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Stock

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) insider Michael Snyder acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £13,650 ($17,955.80).

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 74.52 ($0.98) on Thursday. Metro Bank PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 893.50 ($11.75). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.78. The company has a market cap of $131.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). Equities analysts anticipate that Metro Bank PLC will post 8690.999864 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 320.78 ($4.22).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

