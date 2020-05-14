Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $46.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares in the company, valued at $78,182,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,806 shares of company stock worth $4,050,852 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $32,614,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $14,540,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $15,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mimecast by 180.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 230,581 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $9,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

