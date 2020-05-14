Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Up 5.1%

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.25 and last traded at $197.06, 98,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 789,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.44.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day moving average is $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $3,435,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,207,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $18,090,257. 25.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mongodb by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $6,211,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

