Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €71.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.67 ($87.98).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €49.60 ($57.67) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.65. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

