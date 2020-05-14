Morgan Stanley Downgrades Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) to Equal Weight

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 220 ($2.89). Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.09% from the stock’s current price.

DC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 96 ($1.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dixons Carphone to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital raised Dixons Carphone to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Dixons Carphone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 135.13 ($1.78).

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

Shares of DC stock opened at GBX 67.90 ($0.89) on Tuesday. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The firm has a market cap of $810.75 million and a PE ratio of 10.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.