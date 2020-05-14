Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. AXA has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.