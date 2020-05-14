Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

