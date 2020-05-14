Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $11.22

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $11.22. Mosaic shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 1,573,973 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Mosaic alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 163,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,197 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.