Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of MYL stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. Mylan has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 518.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.