Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 722,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mylan were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Mylan stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

