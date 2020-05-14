Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Stock Price Up 18.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) rose 18.6% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $125.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Myokardia traded as high as $104.26 and last traded at $114.91, approximately 181,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 436,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.

MYOK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $111,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,144.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock worth $3,142,147. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myokardia in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Myokardia in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

