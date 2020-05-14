Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NTRA opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.33. Natera has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 92.34% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 305,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $33,282.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,413.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natera by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Natera by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Natera by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

