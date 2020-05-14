National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.50% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NOV opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.