Needham & Company LLC Boosts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $118.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.50.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS opened at $101.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $102,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,288 shares of company stock worth $19,834,006. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qualys by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 130,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.