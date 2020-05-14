Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.37.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

