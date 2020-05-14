Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 103 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 103 target price by HSBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NESN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 116 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 79 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 106.79.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

