Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.32.

Netflix stock opened at $438.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.70. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

